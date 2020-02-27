 HOMELESS MAN INDICTED ON MURDER CHARGE 

Defendant Faces Up to 25 Years To Life in Prison

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh, II announced today that Blanchard Glaudin (DOB 7/2/94), homeless, was indicted on one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a class “A” Felony. This charge is in connection with the killing of Sandra Wilson. District Attorney Walsh said, “As Rockland County says good bye to Sandra Wilson at her funeral service, I can state that Mr. Glaudin will be held accountable for the horrific murder of Sandra Wilson. My team will continue its pursuit of justice. I can only hope that this news brings some comfort to the family of Ms. Wilson.” On February 18, 2020, at approximately 2:00 p.m., Glaudin allegedly used a knife to fatally stab Wilson in the chest and body while she was working at the Finkelstein Library, Spring Valley, New York. Arraignment on the indictment is pending.