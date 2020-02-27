Submitted by Jeannine Rippa

On Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, the Respect Life Office of the Archdiocese of New York sponsored the Feminine Genius Brunch at the Hilton in Pearl River. In 1995, Pope John Paul II wrote a “Letter to Women,” which emphasized the important role women play in society and the Church. The Sisters of Life presented “The Beauty of the Feminine Heart,” hoping that the talks at the brunch would open women’s hearts to the Holy Spirit.