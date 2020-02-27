CENTURY 21 Full Service Realty Agent Receives President’s Producer Award for Commitment to Quality Service and Productivity

Lia Ioannou, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Full Service Realty is pleased to announce that in recognition of outstanding sales production and commitment to quality service, Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently honored Maria Kriesel, sales associate with CENTURY 21 Full Service Realty with the CENTURY 21® President’s Producer Award. The annual award is bestowed upon those CENTURY 21 System sales affiliates that earn the CENTURY 21 CENTURION® award and the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer award in the same calendar year.

The CENTURION Producer award honors CENTURY 21 System sales affiliates that earn $288,000 in sales production or 69 closed transaction sides within the calendar year. To earn the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, a C21® sales affiliate must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50 percent of their transactions surveyed from January 1 – December 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percentage or better for two consecutive years.

“We are thrilled to recognize Maria’s work for this momentous achievement,” said Mike Miedler, chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “This is an outstanding honor since only a small percentage of affiliated agents in the United States received this award for sales.”

CENTURY 21 Full Service Realty is located in New City, New York. For more information, Lia Ioannou can be reached at lia@century21.com.