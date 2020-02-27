Cara Pace to Succeed Amy Stern as CEO of United Hospice

The Board of Directors of United Hospice has announced that Cara Pace, who currently serves as United Hospice’s chief operating officer, will succeed Amy Stern as chief executive officer effective June 2020. The appointment comes on the announcement of Ms. Stern’s retirement from the organization where, since 1989 she served as executive director and later as CEO.

Each year United Hospice provides end-of-life community care and bereavement services to hundreds of Rockland County patients and their loved ones. At the center of United Hospice’s services is the renowned Joe Raso Hospice Residence (JRHR), the area’s only residential hospice care facility for individuals who can no longer reside at home but are in need of critical health care. Vincent Abbatecola, Chairman of the Board of Directors at United Hospice, praised Ms. Stern’s many accomplishments as CEO during her 32 years of dedicated service to the organization.

“Amy was instrumental in working with the State to establish the needed legislation to make our residence a reality. The extraordinary care our patients and their families receive is the direct result of Amy’s leadership and compassionate approach in fulfilling our mission,”Mr. Abbatecola said. “As Amy begins the next chapter of her life, we all thank her for bringing United Hospice to a well-deserved prominent degree of respect and recognition within the New York State Healthcare industry. She will be greatly missed.”

Ms. Pace, who has spent much of her 27-plus year career working in the nonprofit, healthcare, and government sectors, has developed more than $100 million in new business revenue for the organizations she has served, totaling more than $1 billion in contracts. She most recently secured $1 million in grant revenue for United Hospice to expand end-of-life care to Hispanic/Latino and underserved communities. Ms. Pace received her undergraduate degree from Rockefeller College of Public Affairs at the University of Albany and her Master of Public Administration at the Marist College School of Business. She currently serves on the Advisory Board of Directors at Rockefeller College of Public Affairs. Ms. Pace also served on the Marist College School of Business’ Advisory Board where she also taught graduate courses.

“We congratulate and welcome Cara into her new role at United Hospice,” said Vincent Abbatecola. “Her wealth of both human services experience and strategic business planning will build upon Amy’s achievements and will ensure the continuation of the finest service to our patients and families. Cara’s consensus-building leadership skills will have a profound impact on the future development of the organization. We are proud and grateful to have Cara Pace as our next Chief Executive Officer.”