Alleged drug house raided in Nanuet

On Thursday, February 20 at 2 p.m. the Clarkstown Police Department executed a search warrant at 34 Church Street in Nanuet.

The search warrant was a result of an investigation conducted by the Clarkstown Police Department Street Crime Unit after several complaints were received about drug sales taking place at the location. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of a loaded AR-15 style assault weapon, crack cocaine, a counterfeit $100 bill and drug paraphernalia.

Three suspects were arrested and processed at Clarkstown Police headquarters identified as Jenna Mazzella, 27, Anderson Jean, 36, and Richard Carpentieri (Knieriem), 34, all from Nanuet. Mazzella and Carpentieri were charged with criminal possession of forged instrument 1st (felony), criminal possession weapon (assault) 3rd (felony), criminal possession weapon (previous conviction) 3rd (felony) and criminal possession weapon 4th (misdemeanor). Anderson was charged with 2 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent sell) 3rd (felony) and criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd (misdemeanor).

They were arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court. Anderson Jean was denied bail due to previous felony convictions, while both Mazzella and Carpentieri (Knieriem) had bail set at $1,0000. All three suspects were transported to the Rockland County Jail.