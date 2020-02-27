99TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT WALL OF HONOR NOW ON DISPLAY AT THE TOWN OF STONY POINT RHO BUILDING

The traveling Wall of Honor is currently on display in Stony Point’s RHO building. It was unveiled last fall at the Inaugural 99th Assembly District Veterans’ Hall of Fame Ceremony. The RHO Building, used for senior activities, board meetings and community events currently has it on display. The Wall is set to travel to additional locations throughout the district over the course of the year highlighting the brave and courageous stories of all 17 hall of fame inductees. Pictured here are Supervisor Jim Monahan and Assemblyman Collin Schmitt (R), whose district includes the Town of Stony Point. Schmitt let Stony Point residents know if they’d like to display the wall in their place of business to contact his district office at 845-469-6929 or by e-mail at schmittc@nyassembly.gov