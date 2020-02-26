Jaffee Announces Re-election campaign to Represent the 97th Assembly District

Statement from Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffee

I am thrilled to announce my re-election campaign to continue representing the 97th Assembly District. Today we face challenges to our democracy, our liberties, and our way of life both nationally and here in Rockland. I am ready to do what is necessary to ensure that ALL my constituents have the opportunities and support they need to thrive in New York State.

I am proud of the bills I helped enact this past session to strengthen democracy and protect our quality of life in New York State. For the past 14 years, I have fought to keep public education strong for families in the 97th district. My highest priority is to ensure that every child regardless of zip code has access to what our state guarantees—the right to a quality and equitable education.

As the only woman legislator to represent the 97th district in the Assembly, I have protected women’s reproductive rights by sponsoring the Boss bill which empowers women and families to make health decisions without interference from their employers.

As a county legislator, I have fought to preserve our environment and combat climate change by rejecting a desalination plant in Rockland and enacting well testing legislation. With your help, I will continue to demand that well testing and other sustainable initiatives are enacted throughout the state.

As chair of the Committee on Children and Families, I am proud to have expanded access to quality affordable childcare by creating the childcare taskforce to look at how we can better serve future New Yorkers, but this is just the beginning. No family, whether low or middle income should have to pay childcare costs that nearly equal housing costs. Quality affordable childcare predicts success for all children. I consider it a right.

I’m proud of the diversity in the 97th Assembly District. I have been so inspired by the stories of so many constituents, from all walks of life. Representing our district means listening to everyone’s story and then taking action on the floor of the legislature. I am here to listen; my door is always open.