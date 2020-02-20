West Point Offers Suffern HS Running Back Clev Lubin

WEST POINT, NY – West Point (the United States Military Academy) offered Suffern (NY) junior running back and defensive end Clev Lubin last week. Lubin, a rising junior, is one of the best football players to come out of Suffern High School in a very long time. Not only does he excel on the field, but also in the classroom. Besides Football, he is equally as talented in Basketball. This past week, he lead the Mounties to a County Championship over rival North Rockland High School.