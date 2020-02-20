Two Foundational Workshops for Mental Health Professionals Scheduled: CE Credits Available

Cognitive and Behavioral Consultants (CBC) in White Plains, New York will host two Foundational workshops for clinicians, psychologists, and social workers. The Five-Day Foundational Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) workshop will be held July 6 through July 10. This workshop is for mental health professionals and students interested in building and deepening their understanding of CBT principles in clinical practice. Thirty-three Continuing Education Credit Hours will be offered for this training to NY Social Workers and all Psychologists.

CBC will also host a Five-Day Foundational Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) workshop with an Adolescent-Family Emphasis from August 31 through September 4. This workshop is for clinicians and members of existing consultation teams in agencies and schools. Thirty-five Continuing Education Credit Hours will be offered for this training to NY Social Workers and all Psychologists.

Both training sessions will be held in the Schwartzberg Training Center at 1 North Broadway in White Plains, only 30 minutes north of Manhattan. Early registration is encouraged as these workshops fill up quickly.

The CBT intensive five-day training program, now in its seventh year, was created by Dr. Lata K. McGinn in response to multiple requests from clinicians who often learn Cognitive Behavioral Therapy through self-study or workshops and are looking to increase their ability to apply CBT concepts and strategies in their current practices. Clinicians also have the valuable opportunity to receive ongoing consultation following the training. Upon completion, attendees will have received the required hours of training in Cognitive Behavior Therapy necessary to apply to become a Certified Diplomate through the Academy of Cognitive Therapy.

Cognitive and Behavioral Consultants, SW CPE, is recognized by the New York State Education Department’s State Board of Social Work as an approved provider of continuing education for licensed social workers #0219.

CBC has become the first—and only, to date—Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)-Linehan Board of Certification, Certified Program in New York State. The DBT- Linehan Board of Certification was formed to develop a comprehensive way to certify individual therapists in their competency to deliver DBT effectively and to certify programs that demonstrate their ability to deliver DBT programmatically with fidelity to the model as it has been researched.

Dr. Alec Miller co-developed DBT for multi-problem and self-harming adolescents which has been established as an evidence-based treatment for this population. Dr. Miller and his CBC colleagues will teach the theories, structure, and practice of the DBT model, including strategies for individual sessions, skills training groups, inter-session coaching, and the effective management of a consultation team. The instructors will utilize various teaching formats including didactics, videos, role-play demonstrations and participant exercises. Research has shown DBT with adolescents to be effective in reducing self-harm behaviors, depression, hopelessness, dropout from treatment, psychiatric hospitalization, substance use, and interpersonal difficulties.

Workshop registration and information is available at http://bit.ly/cbcworkshops. Questions can be directed to 914-385-1150 or via email at training@cbc-psychology.com. Group rates are available upon request.