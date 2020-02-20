The Rockland Business Women’s Network will Host Several Educational Programs March through May

The Rockland Business Women’s Network will host several educational programs over the next several months at the DoubleTree by Hilton at 425 East Route 59 in Nanuet. All meetings include time for open networking.

On Wednesday, March 11 Kerrie Heslin will give a presentation titled: Keeping Up With Employment Laws: What Every NY Employer Should Know. In this presentation, attendees will learn about the most significant legislative updates in the employment laws that impact their business. Kerrie R. Heslin has expertise in employment and labor matters for management and devotes a majority of her practice to the litigation of employment matters involving discrimination, retaliation, whistleblower claims, wage, hour and benefits issues on behalf of employers. The event will run from 8:00 am until 10:00 am and will include a buffet breakfast.

On Wednesday, April 15 Cyndy Porter will give a talk titled: Stand Out with Confidence and Presence to Succeed on your own Terms. How you look and present yourself to the world matters; it can make or break a deal and open doors. Learn how you can show up for success with just a bit of forethought and intention. Cyndy Porter is the founder and owner of Success thru Style. She coaches professional women in discovering their personal brand and living it inside and out. The meeting will be a luncheon and run from noon until 2 pm.

On Wednesday, May 13 Mariel Gavriel will present a Networking Etiquette Workshop. The event will allow participants to walk away with three actionable ‘plug and play strategies’ to ignite their business in networking settings. The workshop will explore how to network in an authentic way and create high-value personal connections. Maria Gavriel is a Certified Business Coach, Award-Winning Author, and Parent Advocate. She has been empowering purpose-driven women to create fulfilling, prosperous, passionate lives doing what they love…and has been featured on NPR, Arianna Huffington’s Thrive, Yahoo! News, Magazines, Newspapers, as well as Expos and Summits sharing how to achieve your ultimate vision, and create massive success. The meeting is a luncheon and will run from noon until 2 pm.

The program rates for all events is $35.00 for members in advance, $45.00 for Non-Members and $60.00 for all at the door. Tickets are available at www.rbwn.org.