Statement by Rockland County Conservative Party Chairman Sam Naemit

On Friday, Feb 14 the Rockland County Conservative Party submitted nearly 300 new Conservative Party voter registrations to the Rockland County Board of Elections. These registrations are in addition to the many others submitted over the past few months as part of a greater effort by Conservative Party volunteers to rebuild the party infrastructure so that we can meet the higher threshold of votes required to be on the ballot in New York State. The Rockland County Conservative Party is committed to standing for true conservative values, and help elect those who will offer New Yorkers the promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Together with other members of the NY State Conservative Party, we are working to continue adding party registrants who share in our timeless values and beliefs in what make America great.