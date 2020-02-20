Shaking Crab Opens in Nanuet

NANUET, NY – Shaking Crab has opened on Route 59 in Nanuet. The restaurant features Cajun-style seafood, serving up mussels, lobster, shrimp, and more, shaken up with a spice blend in a bag — and served in that bag. Also on the menu: fries, onion rings, wings, fried oysters, mac and cheese, mochi, and a few other items. Restaurant goers are given bibs and plastic gloves to share a feast of hot crabs, shrimps, lobsters, and sides of potatoes, sweet potato fried, and corn that are spilled out on the table.