Learn How to Make a Difference for a Child in Rockland County

Attend the Foster Parenting Information Symposium

New City, NY – The Rockland County Department of Social Services needs your help! We invite all residents to come and learn how they can make a difference for a child in Rockland County. Foster Care is a community affair and we’re asking for your assistance in our effort to recruit new foster parents who are willing to give our children hope while they go through a traumatic period in their lives.

“The Foster Care Program provides temporary care for children who are currently unable to live with their birth families or guardians. This allows children who may have been neglected, abused, have behavioral challenges, or special needs, the opportunity to have a traditional family setting, attend public school, and be an active member of our community,” said Commissioner of Social Services Joan Silvestri.

In addition to our need for regular foster homes, we desperately need homes that would provide emergency, short term or respite care. We are grateful for our current foster families and we are looking forward to expanding our community of foster parents.

We are seeking Foster Parents who are just like you – single, married, partnered, widowed. Some have their own children, and some provide care in their homes. They are homeowners and renters and they can speak one or multiple languages. If you’re not able or ready to foster, there are still many ways you can help.

Please join us to learn more about being a Foster Parent at our Foster Parenting Information Symposium on March 9 from 5-9 p.m. at the West Nyack Firehouse located at 42 Strawtown Road, West Nyack, NY. Foster Care Experts, Experienced Foster Parents and young people will be available to answer all your questions. Dinner, childcare services and giveaways will be provided.

Please RSVP by March 2, 2020, to Crystal Payne at 845-364-3888 or send an email to Rocklandhomefinding@dfa.state.ny.us.