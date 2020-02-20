#BYOBagNY Bring Your Own Bag New York 

By on Comments

Both CVS and Walgreens in New City already have stopped providing bags and people should bring their own.  ShopRite New City has the “Plan the Ban” sign by the entrance to remind consumers that the law starts 3/1/2020.
Starting March 1, 2020, all plastic carryout bags (other than an exempt bag) are banned from distribution by anyone required to collect New York State sales tax. For sales that are tax exempt, plastic carry out bags are still not allowed to be distributed by anyone required to collect New York State sales tax (unless it is an exempt bag). The law will affect anyone required to collect New York State sales tax, bag manufacturers and consumers. Cities and counties will also be involved.  https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/50034.html 
Submitted by Jeannine Rippa

  , ,

#BYOBagNY Bring Your Own Bag New York  added by on
View all posts by rctadmin →