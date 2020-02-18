GRAFTON THOMAS COURT APPEARANCE

Grafton Thomas appeared in court today for a scheduled appearance. The motion and arguments regarding the inspection of the premises located at 47 Forshay Road has been adjourned due to the fact that the defendant’s competency is still at issue. Two doctors, appointed by the state, have found the defendant competent to stand trial; the defendant’s privately retained doctor found him incompetent.

The defendant is also subject to a federal competency examination, which will take place in the near future. Without those results and without a competency hearing, all motions and arguments regarding premises inspection are adjourned.