Citizens hold down assailant who fatally stabbed 52-year-old woman at Finklestein Library

A stabbing took place at approximately 2 p.m. this afternoon at Spring Valley’s Finklestein Library, leading to the death of a 52-year-old female victim and the arrest of a 25-year-old suspect.

Spring Valley Police Department responded to multiple calls reporting the incident and found the crime scene on the third floor of the library with the suspect being held down by patrons. The reported suspect, a Spring Valley resident, was taken into police custody and the investigation is still ongoing.

The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital by ambulance where she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries. Details about the attack have yet to be provided by police.

Eye witnesses told CBS2’s Tony Aiello that the victim was a security guard. They said she was attacked “suddenly without provocation by a man with a knife.”

One witness told CBS2, “I noticed a commotion, heard her yelling, and when I looked up, I just saw him running towards her. She fell back onto the floor backwards, and then he looked like he was stabbing her. I didn’t see the actual knife, but it was like a stabbing motion.”