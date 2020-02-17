Doo Wop, Rock & Roll & Memories concert to benefit Roy White Foundation to be held April 18

BY DYLAN SKRILOFF

Good fun and nostalgic spirits are coming as Bauer Productions presents “An Evening of Doo Wop, Rock & Roll and Memories” on Saturday, April 18 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains benefitting the Roy White Foundation.

Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits headline a star-studded lineup, which includes Jay Siegel’s Tokens, The Happenings (featuring Bob Miranda), Classic Sounds acapella, Kenny Vance and the Planotones, and a digital and live tribute to Jay Black of Jay and the Americans. The evening’s emcee is Larry Chance.

Celebrity athletes on hand will include former New York Yankees Roy White & Mickey Rivers, former New York Jet wide receiver Wesley Walker, former New York Giants punter Sean Landeta and former New York Mets first baseman Ed Kranepool.

Roy White, a two-time World Series champion who amassed 1,803 hits over 15 years with the New York Yankees, is currently resident of Upper Saddle River in Bergen County and has been active in Rockland County philanthropy for many years. The Foundation will use proceeds from the event to fund college scholarships for area youths, especially those in financial need. The Foundation also supports Touching Bases baseball league for adults with disabilities and other causes.

Rockland resident Murray Bauer is executive director of the Roy White Foundation and is organizing the April concert. Bauer said, “Every few years we do a fundraiser for the Roy White Foundation. This will be the biggest that we’ve done. It is a rare opportunity to see top-line talent and energy from the 1960s together on one stage for one night. All acts at the concert will feature their original lead singers.”

Headliners Herman’s Hermits earned 14 gold singles and seven gold albums during their reign near the top of the charts, selling over 60 million albums worldwide. Some hit songs by performers at the April 18 concert include Herman’s Hermits “I’m Into Something Good” and “There’s a Kind of Hush,” Kenny Vance’s Doo Wop anthem “Looking for an Echo,” the Happenings “See You in September,” and Jay Siegel’s “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” which continues to live in the public consciousness to this day. Siegel is a longtime Rockland resident. The live tribute to Jay Black will feature surprise performers.

The venue, the Westchester County Center in White Plains, recently has been renovated and holds a capacity of 3,000 persons. Other Rocklanders helping to organize the event include Andrew Mitchell, director of Marketing, Jeffrey Bauer, creative director, and former Clarkstown South athletes Derek Bauer and Scott Rickli, who each sit on the Foundation’s executive board.

For tickets visit event page at www.ticketmaster.com.