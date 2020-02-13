Rockland County Transit Schedules on Presidents’ Day

POMONA, NY – The Rockland County Department of Public Transportation has announced that most Transport of Rockland (TOR) buses will operate on a Saturday schedule and TRIPS paratransit service will offer ADA service only during the Presidents’ Day holiday on Monday, February 17th. Details and additional transit service changes for Presidents’ Day are outlined below:

Monday, February 17:

▪ TOR will operate Saturday service on routes #59, 91, 92, 93, 94 and Loop 3.

▪ TOR routes #95 and 97 will not operate.

▪ TOR will operate Regular service on Loops #1 and 2.

▪ TRIPS paratransit buses will operate ADA service only.

▪ Hudson Link buses will operate Regular weekday service. Go to www.ridehudsonlink.com or click here.

▪ Clarkstown Mini Trans buses will not operate. Click here for information.

▪ Coach USA’s Rockland Coaches local bus routes 9, 9W, 11-A, and 20 will operate Saturday schedules. Commuter express routes 45, 47 and 49 will not operate. Go to www.coachusa.com or

click here.

▪ Coach USA Shortline buses will operate modified holiday service. Coach USA Express Exit 14 bus

service will not operate. Go to www.coachusa.com or click here.

▪ Monsey Trails will operate special holiday service. Go to www.monseybus.com or click here.

▪ The Haverstraw-Ossining Ferry will not operate.

▪ Metro-North Hudson and Port Jervis line trains will operate Saturday service. Go to www.mta.info

or click here.

▪ NJ Transit Pascack Valley and Main/Bergen lines will operate weekend service. Go to

www.njtransit.com or click here.

For transit inquiries, go to www.rocklandbus.com or click here for schedules and to sign up for free Transit Alerts. The Rockland Transit Information Center can be reached at (845) 364-3333, 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. The Transit Information Center will be closed on Presidents’ Day.