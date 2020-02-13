Reader says Limbaugh unworthy of medal

To the Editor,

It’s no surprise that Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh during the State of the Union address. They are cut from the same cloth in that they both viciously attack anyone who doesn’t think like they do. I remember in 2012 when Limbaugh called Sandra Fluke, then a student at the Georgetown University Law Center, a slut and a prostitute because she was advocating for mandating insurance company coverage for contraceptives. Here’s exactly what he said about her, including misnaming her Susan instead of Sandra:

“What does it say about the college co-ed Susan Fluke , who goes before a congressional committee and essentially says that she must be paid to have sex, what does that make her? It makes her a slut, right? It makes her a prostitute. She wants to be paid to have sex. She’s having so much sex she can’t afford the contraception. She wants you and me and the taxpayers to pay her to have sex.”

To place Rush Limbaugh in the same category as the following previous recipients, to name a few, is a travesty and a perversion of the intent of the award:

Norman Rockwell, Walt Disney, Bob Hope, Carl Sandburg, Elie Wiesel, Maya Angelou, Irving Berlin, Admiral Hyman G. Rickover, Thurgood Marshall, Antonin Scalia, Walter Cronkite, Jonas Salk, General Colin Powell, Bill Gates, Helen Keller, Rosa Parks, Rachel Carson, Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa, Rev, Billy Graham, Neil Armstrong, John Glenn, Jackie Robinson, Babe Ruth.

Placing the Medal of Freedom around Limbaugh’s neck was like putting lipstick on a pig. The award doesn’t alter the fact that he’s still a horrible human being just as the lipstick doesn’t alter the fact that the pig its still a pig.

Sincerely,

Stanley Cracovia

Nyack