Orangetown, NY Resident Named as Director of BAYADA Home Health Care

Alex DiMenna is sharing his passion to help clients with complex medical needs

BAYADA Home Health Care is pleased to announce that Orangetown resident Alex DiMenna has joined the company as director of the Tarrytown office serving Bronx, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties. BAYADA is a leading provider of one-on-one skilled nursing and health care services for adults and children of all ages who have serious diagnoses and complex medical needs.

A health care executive with experience in both skilled nursing and assisted living, DiMenna is excited to apply his operations and planning expertise to keep building what he sees as a top-notch team of compassionate health care professionals with a strong drive and sense of purpose to help more people experience a better quality of life in the comfort of their own homes.

“Families coping with significant illness or disability rely on us for help and support to care for their loved ones,” said DiMenna. “Our goal is to always be there when they need us, 24/7, with the best home health care services available, delivered with our core values of compassion, excellence, and reliability.”

BAYADA recently won a Best of Home Care Award from Home Care Pulse, an industry leader in client and employee satisfaction research and quality assurance. The prestigious honor included both Employer of the Year and Provider of Choice.

“This award meant so much to our team. It was a goal we attained and celebrated together, with a shared sense of pride and honor for everyone on our office and field staff,” DiMenna said. “We take customer service and client satisfaction very seriously, and this just pushes us even harder to keep setting and surpassing our goals.”

DiMenna understands the importance of home health care from both sides, as a provider and a family caregiver. “Almost four years ago, we lost my dad to brain cancer, and I’m so thankful for the love and support of my extended family that got us all through some of the toughest situations,” DiMenna said. “I see managing our home health care team like a large family that just wants to perform and do the best job possible, together.”

A long-time local, DiMenna has a Master of Public Administration degree from Long Island University, where he studied Health Care and Long-Term Care Administration. He prides himself on keeping ahead of all the regulatory changes and best practices impacting health care delivery and enjoys applying that knowledge toward innovation and problem-solving, in the spirit of continuous improvement.

DiMenna has volunteered at senior living communities as an event coordinator and bus driver. “Enriching the lives of people who need help at home has always been a commitment of mine, in and outside of work,” he said. In his free time, he also enjoys road trips, construction and renovation, financial planning and investment, the great outdoors—especially the beach—and an occasional round of golf.

To learn more about home health care services or employment opportunities, call BAYADA at 914-631-2027.