CV Plumbing Heating and Air might be the most versatile repair service in Rockland County. After more than twenty years of experience the experts at CV are ready to fix and replace faucets, sewers, boilers, air conditioners “and everything else under the sun,” according to owner/operator Chris Valvo. CV offers everything from drain cleaning to pool instillation and are prepared to work in in homes, commercial buildings, older structures and new construction. “We handle everything,” guarantees Chris. “We can do it all.”

A Rockland native, Chris has been working as a plumber since he left high school. His career choice was driven by a passion for hands on work and an aversion to monotony. “I’ve always worked with my hands,” explained the contractor, “I love what I do.” Chris started learning his trade while he was still a teenager and has spent decades growing the business and perfecting his skills. “I first started out operating out of my garage with one truck and no employees,” he reminisced.

From those humble origins CV Plumbing has grown into large professional service licensed to operate in Rockland, Westchester, and New Jersey. CV is always on call for repairs and Chris prides himself on his availability. His service is available 24/7 for emergencies and he and his workers will travel “up to an hour in any direction” from their Haverstraw office to help their dedicated cliental.

If you contact his shop “you’ll get a callback within 10 minutes” guarantees Chris, who still actively works in the field repairing and installing plumbing, heating and cooling systems. “When you call for service you’re probably going to get the owner of the business coming to your house.”

For 25 years, Chris and his company have provided dedicated quality service to Rocklanders struggling with everything from a clogged toilet to a broken water line. Their dedicated and friendly staff have repaired every kind of plumbing, heating, and cooling problem imaginable. The one stop service can fix just about anything; call them and see for yourself why so many people trust CV Plumbing for their home repair needs.

Learn more at https://www.cvplumbingandpools.com/.