BOULDERS MAKE BOULD FRONT OFFICE MOVES

The New York Boulders announced today that Seth Cantor has been named Vice-President of Business Development, while Julianne Trainor has been promoted to Director of Brand Marketing.

A Rockland County native now living in nearby Congers, Trainor is in her third season with the organization and is a 2012 graduate of Clarkstown North High School, where she was a three-sport athlete – soccer, basketball and track. She is a 2016 graduate of Syracuse University and in 2018 she earned her Master’s Degree in Sports Communication and Media from Iona College in New Rochelle.

In her new position, Trainor will handle regional marketing for the Boulders, as well as fan engagement. Meanwhile Cantor, who was an original member of the front office, expands his role in business development while also continuing to serve as the well-known broadcast voice of the Boulders.

“A business is only as good your people” said Boulders President Shawn Reilly “and we are very fortunate to have Julie and Seth, two of the very best in the industry!”

“With the teams new regional marketing initiative after the move to the Frontier League and name change to New York Boulders; Julie and Seth will both be playing a pivotal role in bringing the Boulders brands to new fans and corporations thru-out the metro New York area,” Boulders Assistant General Manager Megan Ciampo said.

