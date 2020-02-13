ALBANY MAN CONVICTED OF SEXUAL ABUSE

Defendant Faces 3 to 7 years in prison



Defendant Johnny Lozier (DOB: 12/21/78), of Albany, NY, was convicted of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by the Honorable Kevin F. Russo on February 6, 2020. Lozier sexually abused a female child in the Town of Haverstraw during September 2019; the child was eight-years old at the time. The matter was investigated by the Town of Haverstraw Police with the assistance of the Special Victims Unit of the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office. Sentencing is presently scheduled for May 13, 2020. The defendant is facing between 3 and 7 years in State Prison, followed by a period of 5-15 years of post-release supervision. Upon his release from custody, defendant will also have to register as a sex offender.

District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh, II. said, “These horrible cases against children are very difficult to investigate due to the nature of the crimes. Our Special Victims Unit does an amazing job finding the perpetrators and brining them to jusitce. I commend the work of my office and the Haverstraw Police Department for their tireless efforts and I thank Supervising Assistant District Attorney of the SVU Unit, Kathleen Devlin, who prosecuted this case.”

It should be noted that a criminal complaint is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.