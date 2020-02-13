“Adriatic Images” On Display Feb 20-March 8

Watercolorist George Karcich of Park Ridge, NJ exhibit “Adriatic Images” will be on display February 20 – March 8 at the Piermont Fine Arts Gallery, 218 Ash Street, Piermont. Karcich said, “I am attracted to the watercolor medium for its quick and spontaneous blending of colorful washes, capturing an image with fewer brush strokes. This has always been my challenge, and therefore, my passion, regarding watercolors.”

Born in Mali Losinj, Croatia, Karcich came to the United States as a teenager, graduated from Newark School of Fine and Industrial Arts, going on to work as a graphic artist and art director for various ad agencies and corporate in-house art depts. He is an elected member of the New Jersey Watercolor Society.