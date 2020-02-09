NEW CITY MAN ARRAIGNED ON MURDER CHARGES IN TJ MCGOWAN SHOOTING

Defendant Charged With Murder 2nd

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh, II announced that Gerard F. O’Sullivan of 15 Scarlett Court New City, New York was arraigned by Judge Larry Schwartz this morning on charges stemming from the fatal shooting incident that occurred in Haverstraw, NY on February 6, 2020.

Rockland County Court Justice Schwartz arraigned O’Sullivan at the defendant’s hospital room in Westchester Medical Center. Gerard O’Sullivan is being charged with Murder 2nd, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, Menacing a Police Officer, Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd and Resisting Arrest. The defendant was remanded without bail and Grand Jury Notice was served on the defendant and the Public Defender. His next court appearance will be on February 12, 2020 at 5:30 PM in Haverstraw Village Justice Court.

District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh, II said, “My office has been working with the Haverstraw Police Department since this tragic incident took place. Executive Assistant District Attorney Stephen Moore and Assistant District Attorney Peter Fernandez will be prosecuting this case. Our prayers go out to the family of the victim, Noe Hamer, who was gunned downed in this senseless act of violence.”

Press Release from Town of Haverstraw Police Department:



On Thursday, February 6 at approximately 6:25 p.m. the Haverstraw Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the vicinity of the TJ McGowan’s Funeral Home located at 133 Broadway in Haverstraw.

Upon arrival at the rear parking lot of the funeral home Officers encountered a male subject armed with a handgun identified as Gerard F. O’Sullivan age 60 of 7 Scarlett Court, New City. O’Sullivan pointed the handgun at officers as he ignored numerous police commands to drop the handgun. Officers deployed a taser which was ineffective and had to physically subdue O’Sullivan to take him into custody.

An investigation has revealed that O’Sullivan was a former employee of McGowan’s and that he confronted the general manager Noe Hamer in the rear parking lot. O’Sullivan allegedly fired numerous shots at Hamer striking him. Before police arrival a civilian on the scene observed what had occurred and fired his licensed handgun at O’Sullivan striking him once in the shoulder.

Hamer was pronounced deceased at the scene. O’Sullivan was transported to the Westchester Medical Center for treatment. An investigation by the Town of Haverstraw Police Department Detective Bureau led to the following charges being lodged against Gerard F. O’Sullivan:

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON IN THE SECOND DEGREE

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT IN THE SECOND DEGREE

MENACING A POLICE OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST

Gerard F. O’Sullivan was arraigned at the Westchester Medical Center this afternoon February 8 by the Honorable Larry J. Schwartz on the above charges. O’Sullivan is being held without bail. The Town of Haverstraw Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office BCI and the Patrol Division, Stony Point Police Department, New York State Police and the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office.