SUMMER ART CAMP OPEN HOUSE

Are you looking for a creative arts experience for your child this summer? Want to learn more about Camp RoCA? Join us for one of our Camp Open Houses: Sundays March 8, April 5 or May 3 from 1 – 4 p.m. at RoCA.

Feel free to come at any time during those hours. Meet the Camp Director and Staff. Enjoy a free art workshop for the entire family. Tour our studio art facility and expansive grounds. Get information about the camp program and sign up for the 2020 season.

The Camp offers three or five-day per week programs, in 2, 4, 6 and 8 week sessions. Camp RoCA accepts campers ages 5-14, or those entering Kindergarten through ninth grade in 2020. The 2020 season runs from July 1 – August 23.

About Camp RoCA – Camp RoCA is a place for children to explore their creativity and imagination while developing skills they can bring back to the classroom and use throughout their lives. RoCA is a space for developing artists to explore various visual art forms in our studio-based activities which include: Painting & Drawing, Ceramics, Sculpture, Art & Nature, Dance, Music, Theater Arts, Yoga, Cartooning and More!

Camp RoCA features one of the region’s most comprehensive youth art programs. Under the guidance of professional teaching artists/educators and caring counselors, campers explore the arts in a supportive environment where creative expression, skill building, group cooperation, personal development, confidence and self-esteem are encouraged. RoCA campers feel a strong sense of accomplishment at the end of their session.

The RoCA campus invites campers to be immersed in art on our ten wooded acres and in our fully equipped, air conditioned art studios. RoCA’s large sparkling pool and open field provide plenty of healthy outdoor recreation. Our camp is proud to maintain a consistent 5:1 camper to counselor ratio for ages 5-9 and 7:1 for ages 10-14.

Camp RoCA is FUN – a place where memories are made. Children are grouped by grade level, forging lasting relationships with their peers and counselors. Each season is based on a different theme and campers learn to express themselves through both visual and performing arts.

Join us and see why Camp RoCA is one of the area’s most sought after, unique and praised day camps.

Rockland Center for the Arts is located at 27 S. Greenbush Rd., West Nyack, NY. Regular hours are: Mon-Fri 10-4; Sat and Sun 1-4 pm. For more information visit www.rocklandartcenter.org or call 845-358-0877.