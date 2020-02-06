Skoufis Presents Kohut with $250k Grant for Haverstraw Roads

Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) recently presented Mayor Michael Kohut with a grant of $250,000 to repair and rehabilitate Hudson Avenue in the Village of Haverstraw. Senator Skoufis secured this funding during the state’s budget negotiations.

Senator Skoufis said, “Hudson Avenue and others like it are highly-traveled roads close to the elementary school, community center, and Route 9W; it’s imperative that the conditions are safe for travel. Villages and towns in the Hudson Valley are constantly under budget restraints, which is why I have always fought to bring back our fair share of funding for much-needed infrastructure upgrades. I was delighted to secure this grant for Haverstraw because it’s essential that our roads are safe to travel for everyone in the community.”

Mayor Kohut said, “I and the Village Board are immensely grateful to Senator Skoufis for assisting us in funding the rehabilitation of Hudson Avenue. This major north-south road in the village has not seen an upgrade in decades, and we look forward to returning it to the condition it deserves. This historic and picturesque avenue will again shine, thanks to Senator Skoufis’ funding assistance from New York State.”

The grant will be administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York. Senator Skoufis recently announced $1.6M in road repair funding to renew Route 202 as well as a $150K grant for a new heating and air conditioning system in the West Haverstraw Community Center.