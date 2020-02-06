Shades Repertory Theater presents play at Ramapo Performing Arts Center

In celebration of African American History Month (2020) Shades Repertory Theater will present Samuel Harps’ play The Death of King Shotaway. The two act drama is inspired by the true story of The African Glove Theater, (AGT) The all negro company was established in 1821 in Lower Manhattan by playwright William Henry Brown.

AGT was the first known theater company to present Othello with a Negro actor in the title role. The play will be performed by 15 members of Shades Rep on February 20-21-22 at the Ramapo Performing Arts Center, 64 N. Main St., Spring Valley, N.Y.

Suggested Donations – $20 Adv./Reservations and $25 Day of Show. Advanced tics online – www.shadesrep.com. or gordonbca.org Reservations – 845.675.8044.

Co-Produced by The Gordon Center for Black Culture and Arts, with special assistance

from The African-American Historical Society of Rockland County, and The Town of Ramapo.