O&R: BEAT THE WINTER BLUES WITH 2 FREE TIX TO ROCKLAND HOME SHOW

Mid-winter blues got you down? Let Orange & Rockland (O&R) help you beat the blahs with two free tickets to the 33rd Annual Suburban Home Show at Rockland Community College (RCC) February 21-23. The event will be held at the school’s field house, 145 College Road, Suffern, NY.

One of the largest, best-attended shows of its kind in the Tri-State area, the Suburban Home Show features hundreds of display booths, exhibits and demonstrations of the best in home improvement, decorating and landscaping ideas, and home products and related services priced for every pocketbook.

Significant savings also are available at the show on dealer-installed products and services, and exhibitors offer a large selection of show-discounted items and special offers throughout the weekend. The Suburban Home Show hours are Friday: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Stop by O&R’s state-of-the-art display where energy experts will discuss the latest convenient service options and programs that help customers save time, energy and money. Those features include O&R’s new online store, energy efficiency incentives and O&R’s natural gas conversion rebate program.

The two free tickets – a $20 retail value made available to all O&R customers through the company’s promotional partnership with the Suburban Home Show – are included in O&R’s February monthly billing statements.

If you missed seeing the tickets with your monthly statement, you can download them by visiting: https://www.oru.com/-/media/files/oru/documents/customer-service/customer-communications/bill-inserts/2020/january/suburban-home-show.pdf?la=en for tickets. The tickets must be printed out and the hard copies presented at the event’s box office.

If you do not have access to a computer, call O&R Customer Service at 1-877-434-4100, and ask that two free Home Show tickets be sent to you by mail. Children under 10 are admitted to the show free of charge and parking at RCC’s field house also is free. For more information about the Suburban Home Show, visit www.SHOWOFFICE.com or call 845-343-2772.