One Good Story with Bill Batson

Tuesday, February 11, 6:30 – 9:30pm

Free to the Public

Rockland Center for the Arts will offer a free program on storytelling, conducted by Bill Batson, artist, local historian and storyteller. Explore the basics of how to tell dynamic stories. Ask yourself the question: “If I had only one good story to be remembered by, what would that be?”

Batson will be interviewing/filming local artists and community members inviting them to share their favorite story. As a result, participants will witness first-hand the interview process and be encouraged to replicate a similar format in their own lives.

Bill’s interviews will be looped together and shown in The Media Space during RoCA’s spring exhibit “Perspectives.” Program participants will be encouraged to send in their interviews to be looped onto RoCA’s website. All ages are welcome, open to the community.

For more information contact: Rockland Center for the Arts, 845-358-0877, info@rocklandartcenter.org or visit www.rocklandartcenter.org. Rockland Center for the Arts is located at 27 S Greenbush Rd., West Nyack, NY 10994. Gallery hours are: Mon-Fri 10-4; Sat and Sun 1 – 4 p.m. Free to the general public.