IN HONOR OF AFRICAN-AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH

Mrs. Va llone’s overdue biography accomplishes much more than just telling the story of Hezekiah Easter, the first African-American county legislator and politician. She takes you on a journey into the subject’s mind and heart. Hezzie wasn’t just a nice gentleman, he was the embodiment of genteelness, kindness, enlightenment and warmth, even to those who might not be kind to him. It is a very easy read because it engages the reader in a conversational way not an academic style that results in knowing Hezzie, not just knowing about him and loving him. But I believe it should be read in every classroom. I rate it as an enduring work, a ten out of ten rating because it’s an inspiring, and well-written story.

(John Allen Murphy, Friend and colleague on the Rockland County Legislature.)