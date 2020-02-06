Burglar at Ashar School on New Hempstead Road

The Clarkstown Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at just before midnight on Thursday, January 30 at Ashar School, 360 New Hempstead Rd., New City.

Responding officers were met by school staff who stated that multiple locked interior doors leading to offices had been forcibly opened. The suspect gained entry to the building by forcing an exterior door open. The list of stolen items has yet to be compiled at this time.

Police noted the burglary appeared to be a crime of opportunity with no undertones of hate. The Rockland Jewish community remains on alert for anti-semitism following the recent attack at a Hannukkah celebration in Monsey.

The school was not occupied at the time of the burglary and it was closed for Friday’s classes prior to any students arriving.