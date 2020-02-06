ASSEMBLYMAN SCHMITT HOSTS LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AT RALLY AGAINST DANGEROUS CRIMINAL JUSTICE CHANGES

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt (R,C,I-New Windsor) in Tuesday hosted Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco and Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies in Albany at a rally opposing New York’s criminal justice changes, demanding a full repeal. This was the largest law enforcement based rally opposing the dangerous criminal justice changes held to date in New York State.

Assemblyman Schmitt has introduced legislation to repeal the dangerous criminal justice changes and has been a leading voice in opposition since the first vote was held on them last March.

Assemblyman Schmitt commented, “I am proud to host Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler, President of the District Attorneys Association of New York, Rockland County Sheriff Falco and Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in Albany at the largest statewide rally demanding repeal of the dangerous criminal justice changes. These changes were created without any input from law enforcement by the governor and Democratic Majority and tragedies have occurred over and over again including in our Assembly District since the law was implemented.

“This is unacceptable. We should be making New York State a safer place and instead we are prioritizing the criminal over the victim. The time is now to fully repeal these dangerous changes. I will not yield in my efforts to repeal these pro-criminal changes and protect all residents of our district and state. I thank District Attorney Hoovler and Sheriff Falco for attending today and for their continued leadership to protect all who live, work and visit New York.”