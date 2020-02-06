Annual 8th Grade Rose Mass for Life

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Submitted by Jeannine Rippa

The month of January is traditionally observed as Respect Life Month by the U.S. Roman Catholic Church. The Eighth-grade Rose Mass for Life was held at St. Ann R.C. Church, Nyack. In the Pro-Life movement, a singe rose has come to represent a single life. Roses were offered as a plea for protection for all unborn babies who might face death through abortion.

Eighth-grade students from all five Rockland County Catholic schools were in attendance: Sacred Heart, Suffern; St. Anthony, Nanuet; St. Gregory Barbarigo, Garnerville; St. Margaret of Antioch, Pearl River; St. Paul, Valley Cottage. Father Roman Palecko, Asst. Pastor of St. Paul-St. Ann delivered the homily to the Eighth Graders.

Clergy in attendance were Fr. Roman Palecko; Deacon Gerard Fenton, St. Ann; presider for the mass Msgr. Emmet Nevin, St. Aedan, Pearl River; Fr. Eric Raaser, St. Margaret of Antioch, Pearl River; Fr. Vladimir Chripko, pastor of St. Paul-St. Ann.