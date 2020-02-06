40th Thuman Munson Awards Dinner to Benefit AHRC

Photos and story submitted by Jeannine Rippa

Thurman Munson, New York Yankee Captain and Catcher, was killed in a plane crash on Aug. 2, 1979 at the age of 32. For 40 years, every year since his death, Thurman’s widow, Diana Munson, has attended the gala named for her late husband, the Thurman Munson Awards dinner.

The dinner has raised more than $16 million to benefit AHRC, which is a family governed organization committed to finding ways for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to build full lives. The Thurman Munson Awards are presented to those who are an inspiration on the fields of play and embody community spirit off the field.

Honored at the 40th Gala, held on Feb. 4, 2020, were: Yankee Gleyber Torres; Thurman’s former teammate Lou Pineal; Mets outfielder J.D. Davis; former Mets Captain John Franco; and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman.