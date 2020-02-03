Shooting on Church St. in Garnerville

On Sunday night February 2, 2020 at approximately 11:35 pm the Town of Haverstraw Police Department received a 911 call stating that a person had been shot on Church Street in Garnerville.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers located a 24-year-old male subject with a gun shot wound. First aid was administered to the victim by the responding officers until Emergency Medical Service personnel arrived on the scene. The victim was subsequently transported to Westchester Medical Center by Haverstraw Ambulance Corp. The victim is currently in stable/non-life threatening condition at Westchester Medical Center.

The victim was interviewed by officers at the scene, and additionally by detectives at Westchester Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing, anyone with any information is asked to contact the Town of Haverstraw Police Department.