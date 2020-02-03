COUNTY EXECUTIVE ED DAY GETS ENGAGED AT 21ST ANNUAL POLAR BEAR PLUNGE

BY KEITH SHIKOWITZ

Super Bowl Sunday has been the scene of many surprises over the 54-year history of the game. The most notable was the New York Jets of the AFL at the time defeating the heavily favored Baltimore Colts of the NFL in 1969, lending legitimacy to the AFL, prompting the merger of the two leagues the following year.

Another surprise and eventual merger took place February 2, 2020 at the 21st annual Polar Bear Plunge. After presenting a check for $1,000 from the Patriot Hills Players’ Club to the Stony Point Seals, Rockland County Executive Ed Day, got down on one knee and opening a black velvet box, proposed to his girlfriend Donna. Her jaw agape, she nodded in the affirmative. One the way off the stage, Day stated, “And she said I couldn’t surprise her. It’s the first time I’ve ever seen a lawyer speechless.”

“Obviously Donna’s been with me to a number of events here in Rockland County, but here up in North Rockland particularly Stony Point, we met some folks that we socialize with, so I felt that this would be a perfect venue to both surprise her and have some people from the Rockland side, because she’s a Westchester girl, who know her and consider her a friend to see this event,” Day said later on at the event.

Day and Donna have been together for about a year and a half. As far as the wedding date, they are looking at later in 2020 for the nuptials.