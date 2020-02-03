Bank Robbery at Chase Bank in Nanuet

The Clarkstown Police Department is currently investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the Chase Bank located at 123 E RT. 59 in Nanuet. The robbery occurred today at approximately 10:40 a.m. The investigation is underway and is being conducted by the Clarkstown Detective Bureau.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. the Clarkstown Police Department responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Chase Bank. The initial reports stated that a male wearing a black knit cap, black jacket and blue jeans entered the bank and passed a note to the teller. At this point in the investigation it is still unclear the amount of money was stolen by the suspect. The suspect exited the bank and possibly fled in a blue taxi. There were no injuries to the bank employees.

The detectives are continuing the investigation, reviewing survelliance video and interviewwing the bank employees. There is no further information at this time and we provide updates as information becomes available. If you witnessed this incident or have any information about the incident please call the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800.