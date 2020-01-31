3 New Road Safety Initiatives Designed to Reduce Accidents

A report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed that 36,750 US road users were killed in traffic accidents in 2018, according to USA Today. Although, that’s a 1 percent decline from 2017 when road accidents claimed over 37,000 lives, 2018 ranks as the deadliest year for cyclist and pedestrians. Each day traffic accidents claimed the lives of 17 pedestrians and two cyclists on average. Experts claim bigger vehicles and distracted driving are the primary cause of collisions on most roads.

The government has responded to the increasing fatal car accidents by implementing measures that seek to make roads safer. On the other hand, communities have made it a priority to embrace road safety initiatives designed to prevent dangerous driving.

Vision Zero: Road to Safety

With the help of this program, state and federal governments aim to eliminate road accident fatalities by 2050. The road to zero initiative focuses on three areas; adopting a safe system approach and create a positive safety culture. It also embraces life-saving technology and committing to safety programs with a proven record of success. Apart from embracing safe technology and improving the road infrastructure, the vision zero program engages the public to cultivate a societal demand for safe driving and safer roads.

Dram Shop Liability

While millions of drivers are arrested each year on suspicion of driving under the influence, these drivers are still accountable for road collisions. To reduce drunk driving, the government has imposed an accident liability law on any individual who permits a driver to get behind the wheel when intoxicated. The dram shop liability laws state that bartenders, store owners, restaurants, and party hosts may be liable for injuries caused by drunk drivers. The dram shop law encourages the safe distribution of alcoholic drinks to promote safe driving.

Some states have already implemented this law and encourage members of the community to seek legal advice about filing claims under the dram shop liability. For instance, if you or your loved one is involved in an accident caused by drunk drivers, you will need to hire the services of a personal injury attorney to ensure you receive a settlement for injuries. Legally, car crash victims are entitled to compensation for bodily injuries, property damage, loss of income and medical expenses if the accident was a result of someone else’s negligence.

Zero Tolerance Laws

This safety program aims at combating underage DUI, which contributes to dangerous driving. When a teen attempts to drive when intoxicated, they are likely to cause fatal accidents because their bodies are unable to metabolize alcohol like adults. The DUI zero tolerance laws make it illegal for individuals under 21 years to operate with traces of alcohol in their body. Though it is unlawful to drive under the influence even for adults, the zero-tolerance penalties are more severe for minors.

The increasing rate of road accidents is alarming. State and federal governments are imposing strict road safety measures to combat this issue. The public has also taken the initiative to combat car crashes by demanding safe driving and safer roads.