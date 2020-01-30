YEHUDIS GOTTESFELD TO RUN FOR CONGRESS

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY – Today, chemical engineer Yehudis Gottesfeld filed the necessary paperwork to run for New York’s 17th Congressional District, covering all of Rockland County and parts of Westchester County.

“As an engineer, I look for practical solutions to complex problems,” said Gottesfeld. “America needs problem solvers willing to hear ideas from Republicans and Democrats and work together to tackle the challenges facing our nation.”

“I’m running for Congress to bring common sense leadership to Washington,” Gottesfeld continued, “We need new ideas and bold leadership to break the gridlock and petty politics we see in DC. It would be my honor to serve my community in the United State Congress.”

Yehudis Gottesfeld was raised and lives in Rockland County, New York, where she is active in local civic and charitable organizations. She is a chemical engineer and graduate of The City College of New York.

For more information, please visit www.YehudisForCongress.com