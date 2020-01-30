Valley Cottage FD to Hold Open House

Firehouse in major need of upgrades and repairs

The Valley Cottage Fire Department has served its community since 1914, providing critical 24/7 emergency service to residents. Currently, the volunteers operate from a firehouse that has been minimally updated since its construction almost 50 years ago. It lacks much of the space and equipment needed for a modern and functional firehouse.

Serving the community is the number one priority of the department, and the outdated facilities make the jobs of the volunteer firefighters of Valley Cottage increasingly difficult. There is limited space in the current firehouse, leaving gear and apparatus overcrowded. Most importantly, there is no designated area for decontamination after an emergency response. In recent years, the need for decontamination spaces and showers has become urgent as cancer in firefighters rises across the country. In other parts of the building, there are major leaks, cracks, and crumbling concrete. The firehouse also lacks a fire suppression system, which is required in most modern structures.

As residents of the Valley Cottage community, volunteer firefighters with the department take pride in aiding their friends, families, and neighbors. The Valley Cottage Fire Department would like to invite residents of Valley Cottage to tour the firehouse and see first-hand the state of the current facility and view areas that are in need of improvement. The firehouse, located at 20 Lake Road in Valley Cottage, will be opening its doors from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 9 and they hope to see you there.