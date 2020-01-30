Suffern Police Sergeant Deirdre Smith-Withers Named 2020 Rockland County Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Commander

Sgt. Smith-Withers worked for the NYPD for five years and has served the citizens of the Village of Suffern for the last 22 years. She is a recipient of the 2005 Rockland County PBA Medal of Valor.

“Sgt. Smith-Withers is a good, dedicated and knowledgeable police officer and I couldn’t think of a more deserving person than her,” said Suffern Police Chief Clarke Osborn.

The 58th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is on March 22 in Pearl River. It is the second largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York State after the New York City parade.