Senator Skoufis and Assemblyman Zebrowski Announce $1.6M in Road Repair Funding for Route 202

Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) and Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski (D-Rockland) announced $1.6M in funding awards to repave roads impacted by extreme weather conditions. Through the PAVE NY initiative, the Department of Transportation will renew Route 202 from Meade Drive to Route 9W. This project will begin and be completed in 2020.

In March of 2019, Senator Skoufis and Assemblyman Zebrowski sent a joint letter to the Department of Transportation expressing the dire need for Route 202’s repavement. The section that is being repaved is a 1 mile stretch from Meade Drive in the Town of Haverstraw to Route 9W to the Village of Haverstraw.

Senator Skoufis said, “This section of Route 202 is one of Haverstraw’s most frequently traveled roads. Alongside Assemblyman Zebrowski, I tirelessly lobbied the Department of Transportation to ensure that this roadway was prioritized in the PAVE NY initiative. Road safety is a quality of life issue and securing funding for our infrastructure will always be a top issue for me. Whether it’s commuting to work, driving to the supermarket, or traveling through the area, it’s imperative that our roadways are safe to move on for residents and visitors alike.”

Assemblyman Zebrowski said, “At its most basic level, government must ensure that our roadways are drivable and safe for motorists and pedestrians. It’s no secret that the full stretch of Route 202 is in desperate need of an entire re-paving. Senator Skoufis and I have been fighting for this stretch of roadway for years and I am glad that critical infrastructure funding is finally being allocated. Sidewalk enhancement and ADA compliance will also start to make this roadway more modern and functional. I want to thank the DOT for their collaboration and I pledge to residents that we will continue pushing for a full rehab of this roadway.”

Haverstraw Town Supervisor Howard Phillips said, “Our residents will be very pleased that major repaving improvements to Route 202 will be occurring. Route 202 is a major thoroughfare for all our residents and is in horrible condition. The Town thanks Senator Skoufis and Assemblyman Zebrowski for pushing DOT on this much-needed project.”