RCC’s Third Annual Run the Rock Event

5K Run/Walk to Support Student Veterans

The third annual Rockland Community College Run the Rock 5K event takes place on Sunday, April 26, 2020, rain or shine, on the main campus in Suffern.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m. at the RCC Fieldhouse Arena. A half-mile kids run for participants age 6-12 begins at 8:30 a.m. The 5K run/walk begins at 9 a.m.

All participants will receive a medal, with trophies for the top male and female finishers. The first 100 runners will receive a T-shirt.

The event is open to the public, and the entry fee is $30 if registered before April 15, and $40 thereafter. Students with their RCC student ID, and Veterans with proper Uniformed Services ID pay $20; kids 12 and under pay $5.

All proceeds from the race support programs for student veterans at RCC. Sponsorship opportunities are available. The RCC Veterans Affairs office is a resource for student veterans, providing services including academic counseling and resource identification.

“The idea behind Run the Rock was to have an umbrella fundraiser for veterans groups in the county,” said Jonathan Barnwell, RCC’s Coordinator of Veterans Affairs and founder of Run the Rock. “The more successful we are, the more we can help other veterans groups. As the saying goes, ‘A rising tide lifts all boats.’”

All proceeds from Run the Rock events are managed by the Rockland Community College Foundation, a 510(c)3 charitable organization, and will be distributed to RCC’s Veterans Affairs to support their work with veterans. For more information or to register for the run, go to www.sunyrockland.edu/go/runtherock.