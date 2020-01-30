Music Sessions @ RoCA: Mudbone and Friends

Saturday, February 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20 ($25 at the door)

Join is for a special evening with Mudbone and guest singer/songwriters Jill Kinsey and Darryl Wayne Dasher.

Mudbone’s performances reach a broad audience by taking them on an American musical journey from the late 19th century when bluegrass met the blues, through country, soul, funk and rock and roll of the 20th century.

Combining his abilities as a guitarist with fiery vocals, Mudbone has developed a signature sound that appeals to a wide audience while remaining uniquely his own.

As a 15-year veteran of the Nashville music scene, Mudbone’s musical armory doesn’t only consist of wood, strings, & vocal cords. His mission is to create positive social change through music. He exemplifies that the word “artist” encompasses responsibility rather than entitlement. Armed with a clear-cut sense of responsibility to the idea that music can be used to better the collective human condition, he has set out on a musical journey to do just that…one song at a time….“As an artist my goal is to remind everyone that we’re all here to elevate each other. As an entertainer my job is to make sure we all have a good time doing it.” – Mudbone

He was born near the Black River in Northeast Arkansas. That river is the dividing line between the Mississippi River Delta and the foothills of the Ozark Mountains. The eastern banks were a playground for the blues. It is the cradle of the blues, and home to some of the world’s finest bluesmen. The western banks were an education in old-time country, bluegrass and mountain music. Tiny isolated pockets, within the Ozark Mountain hollows, offered an array of different mountain sounds and stories.

Mudbone grew up the musical legacy of a gospel/bluegrass family who saw fit to be baptized in Muddy Waters. He spent his adolescence riding a greyhound bus, guitar in hand, through the gates of Memphis, Tennessee down highway 49 into the cradle of the blues playing honkytonks and juke joints all over the delta.

Having immersed himself in not only the musicality of the blues, but in the history of it as well, he sat out on a path of learning. His teachers were bluesmen who had been taught to play the blues by the men that had created it, such as Son House and B.B. King. Their stories were an education that can’t be bought.

Join Rockland Center for the Arts for an intimate concert setting on Saturday, February 1 at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets contact: Rockland Center for the Arts, 845-358-0877, info@rocklandartcenter.org or visit www.rocklandartcenter.org/events. Rockland Center for the Arts is located at 27 S Greenbush Rd., West Nyack, NY 10994. Gallery hours are: Mon-Fri 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sat and Sun 1 – 4 p.m. Free to the general public.