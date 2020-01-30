Job Fair at Rockland Community College

The largest Job Fair in the Lower Hudson Valley will be held Tuesday, April 7 at Rockland Community College’s Eugene Levy Fieldhouse. Entry is free for all job seekers, who are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes, and dress for success. A variety of employers from both the public and private sectors will be eager to hire for openings in a wide variety of fields, including healthcare, information technology, environmental, hospitality, customer service and retail, communications, the armed services and more.

Over one hundred companies are expected to register, with openings for part-time, full-time, entry-level and professional positions. “The annual Job Fair is a great opportunity for attendees to showcase their skills, experience face-to-face dialogue and interaction with colleagues and mentors, and hear first-hand what companies are looking for in ideal candidates,” stated Joe Falco, executive director, Student Success at RCC.

Businesses seeking employees are invited to register now through February 23 at the discounted rate of $85. Thereafter, the registration fee is $95, and the last day to register is March 29. The registration fee includes a 6-foot table, two chairs, plastic tablecloth, free parking, light breakfast, lunch and the opportunity to meet hundreds of potential candidates.

Learn more at www.sunyrockland.edu/go/jobfair. Business may register online or call 845-574-4149.

Job Fair – Tuesday, April 7

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Eugene Levy Fieldhouse

145 College Road

Suffern, NY 10901

For links to all of RCC’s career and job resources, please visit www.sunyrockland.edu/about/careers-jobs