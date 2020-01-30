Free Disaster Prep Trainings Offered

Tuesday, February 4th: Introduction to Disaster Preparedness – teaches students fundamental techniques to prepare themselves, their families and neighbors in times of disaster, and how to stay safe. 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Registration welcome, but not required. Tuesday, February 11th: Disaster Medical I – This three-hour class will provide certification in CPR and AED. 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM. Registration required. Monday, March 23rd: Disaster Medical II – This three-hour class will provide certification in Basic First Aid. It will also include a “Stop the Bleed” section which trains people to become equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM. Registration required.

The full curriculum is comprised of nine courses which include Disaster Preparedness, Light Search and Rescue, Disaster Psychology, Disaster Medical I & II and Fire Safety and Utility Controls, among others. People can elect to take single classes or the entire set over an 8 month to one-year time period. The exception is the Disaster Medical I & II classes, which include CPR and First Aid Certification. People who take Disaster Medical I & II must take two additional RCERT classes of their choosing. There is no charge for any class.

Fully trained RCERT members graduate with a certificate of completion, receive a supply bag and become eligible for additional future elective training and possible deployment to assist Rockland during times of crisis or disaster.