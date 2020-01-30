Free Disaster Prep Trainings Offered

New City, NY, – County Executive Ed Day today announced the upcoming schedule of free trainings being provided by the Rockland Community Emergency Response Team (RCERT).
The program, presented by the Rockland County Office of Fire and Emergency Services and the Rockland County Youth Bureau, is designed to provide basic training in disaster preparedness for residents 14 and older, increasing the ability of citizens to manage an extreme situation until first responders or other assistance arrives.
Three free RCERT disaster preparedness classes will be held at the Fire Training Center, 35 Firemen’s Memorial Drive in Pomona through February and March:
For more information contact Kathy Galione at the Youth Bureau at galionek@co.rockland.ny.us
or 845-364-2932.
- Tuesday, February 4th: Introduction to Disaster Preparedness – teaches students fundamental techniques to prepare themselves, their families and neighbors in times of disaster, and how to stay safe. 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Registration welcome, but not required.
- Tuesday, February 11th: Disaster Medical I – This three-hour class will provide certification in CPR and AED. 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM. Registration required.
- Monday, March 23rd: Disaster Medical II – This three-hour class will provide certification in Basic First Aid. It will also include a “Stop the Bleed” section which trains people to become equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM. Registration required.
The full curriculum is comprised of nine courses which include Disaster Preparedness, Light Search and Rescue, Disaster Psychology, Disaster Medical I & II and Fire Safety and Utility Controls, among others. People can elect to take single classes or the entire set over an 8 month to one-year time period. The exception is the Disaster Medical I & II classes, which include CPR and First Aid Certification. People who take Disaster Medical I & II must take two additional RCERT classes of their choosing. There is no charge for any class.
Fully trained RCERT members graduate with a certificate of completion, receive a supply bag and become eligible for additional future elective training and possible deployment to assist Rockland during times of crisis or disaster.
