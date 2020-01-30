Center for Safety & Change Welcomes New Members and Kicks off 2020 with New Board Leadership

January 28, 2020 – New City, NY… Center for Safety & Change announces the election of a new Board President, Vice President and the appointment of new Board members. The Center is the only victim-centered, non-profit organization in Rockland County. Headquartered in New City, along with the support of its Board, it serves community members who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and all crimes, such as elder abuse or hate crimes.

Newly elected Board President Linie Chang-Rand will take over from outgoing President Kathy Perrotte. Linie’s experience in private and nonprofit sectors has prepared her to take on this key leadership role. She has previously held project manager roles with several national consulting firms and served as vice-president with Douglas Elliman. Her passion has always been in the nonprofit sector where she served on the Board of Asian Professional Extension (APEX), and as a volunteer with Womankind.

Jill Kaliff, a successful interior design consultant and 18-year veteran on the Board, will serve as Vice President. Jill’s valuable experience as chair of multiple committees ensures she is strongly positioned to provide support for Linie and all serving Board members.

“Linie and Jill, along with Board Committee Chairs, Diane Sussman, Kathy Bookman, and former Board member Elizabeth Voigt spearheaded our Rockland Women Leaders Hall of Fame which honored Rockland women leaders on our 40th anniversary in October 2019”, said Center for Safety & Change CEO, Elizabeth Santiago. “Their combined drive and dedication helped us raise awareness for the changes these Hall of Fame inductees instigated and highlighted the continued need for the community and survivor support programs we offer,” concluded Santiago.

The Board also appointed several new members over the course of the last few months. Each one was carefully selected based on prior experience, leadership roles within the community and contributions in the non-profit sector. They serve on committees within the Board that fit their skill set. Their contribution will help raise awareness for and expand existing campaigns, programs and initiatives.

Executive Board members:

Line Chang-Rand, President

Jill Kaliff, Vice President

Kathy Perrotte, Co-Treasurer

Mark Jacobs, Co-Treasurer

Sandy Page-Cook, Secretary

Board Members:

Kathy Bookman

Nancy Durand, Esq.

Allen Fetterman

Alex Francisco

Lisa Brooks Greaux, EdD

Michael S. Guarnieri, CPA

Anita Kopacz

Adam Lipson

John J. Manna, Jr.

Laura Neil

Sandra Ortiz, MD

Jennifer Patuto

Vanessa Reiser, LCSW

Jamil F. Rizqalla, DO

Cheryl Ross

Samina Sabir

Jonathan Schlosser, DO

Helen Siegal

Barbara Smith

Diane Sussman

Jen Laird White

Roberta Zahl

“We are thrilled to have a strong board who embody the spirit of community and bring a variety of talent, expertise and energy to the table. Our commitment and dedication is stronger than ever in supporting community members impacted by gender-based violence and all crime in Rockland and beyond,” stated Santiago.

The Center needs your support. Donations can be made online and as little as $1 a day ensures that the Center remains strong serving thousands of children and families escaping violence and abuse.