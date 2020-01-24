Loose Pig in Nanuet

On Thursday, January 23 at approximately 1:50 p.m. the Clarkstown Police were alerted by a concerned citizen of a loose pig in their front yard.

Patrol Officers located the pig as it ambled along Forest Brook Rd. in Nanuet. A search of the surrounding area for a possible owner had negative results. The Clarkstown Police Departments Animal Control Officer Patricia McCoy-Coleman, responded to the scene and transported the pig to the Hudson Valley Humane Society.

The pig appeared to be have overgrowth of its hooves. It appears to be a real “ham” as it seen posing in this picture.

Police asks anyone who may have information on the owner of this pig to please contact the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800.