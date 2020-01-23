New York Army National Guard Promotions

LATHAM, NY (01/21/2020)– Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Joshua Verderame from Nyack, N.Y. and assigned to the Battery C, 1-258th Field Artillery received a promotion to the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Anthony Arias from Valley Cottage, N.Y. and assigned to the Company C, 2-108th Infantry received a promotion to the rank of Private.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.

These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified Soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber Citizen Soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.